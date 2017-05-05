Local sailor sets her own course

COLLINGWOOD - Ashley-Belle Burns rivals gulls in the ability to read the wind.

The Collingwood native began sailing at the age of eight. For the last six summers she has been teaching at the Collingwood Sailing School.

As a student at the University of British Columbia, she has been competing with the UBC Thunderbirds Sailing Sport Club for four years, the last two as the president.

The recent graduate now has a tail feather in her cap.

Her four-person UBC Thunderbirds Sailing Sport Club crew won the J-70 championship of the Students French Cup (EDHEC Business School Sailing Cup).

It’s the world’s largest intercollegiate offshore regatta attracting 3,000 participants from 180 schools in 23 countries.

It was an extensive competition involving 12 races over five days on the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Arzon, France between March 31 and April 8.

Originally she had planned to be part of a five-member team sailing in the J-80 fleet races, but a month before the event, one member dropped out. The four-member team switched to the J-70 fleet races.

The J-70, at 22 feet in length, is a relatively new type of sail boat. Burns and her three male crew members had no experience sailing the craft before arriving in Arzon.

“We had lots of fun on the plane talking everything through before we got there,” she said.

On the water, the crew had a lot to figure out as well as getting to know each other as they had never sailed as a team together.

“The boat doesn’t handle like a smaller boat,” she said. At UBC the team races on two-person Flying Juniors (FJ) dinghies. At the Collingwood Sailing School she sailed on 420 dinghies.

“In normal college racing we don’t have a spinnaker, so the spinnaker was also new for us. That was so much fun. One of our teammates had never even seen a spinnaker before he got there.”

The team members also had to learn about the waters offshore France for the first time.

“We honestly just wanted to do well. We really didn’t know what was waiting for us. After the first day we had a second place and going back to the docks we looked at each other and thought ‘Wow. We actually have a chance in winning,' which was really exciting.”

While the J-80 fleet had about 30 teams, the J-70 fleet was only five boats, but that didn’t make winning any easier.

“It was a really good group of boats because we were all together. It was really, really hard to stay in first which made the racing even more fun. There was a lot of boat on boat interaction.”

Burns said it was challenging as they found themselves in last place a few times and had to use all their collective skill to move up.

As the tactician on board, Burns helped a lot with the spinnaker and calling for wind and planning where the boat should be on the race course to get the best wind position.

“Deciding what side of the course to be on really made a difference how you ended the race.”

In addition, the winds were really gusty and shifty and Burns fought to keep the boat in the wind.

“You had to focus pretty hard on where the wind was coming from and pay attention to the shifts.”

Burns, who made a video, which is up on her Facebook page, said he had to fight the three young other crew members; Richard Minielly, skipper, Jonah Cadieux-Johnson, sail trimmer, and Matthew Goguen, foredeck to bring cameras on board for the light wind days when they wanted to keep the boat as light as possible.

“It was really good we matched up and synced up. It’s a lot of talking and a lot of doing things together. We worked well together,” said Burns.

The team got another surprise when they were taking part in the regatta.

“While we were sailing we found out we won UBC Team of the Year. So that was a great way to finish it. It was a great graduation present.”

Now that Burns is back home in Collingwood, she is back working at Gyles Sails and Marine in Thornbury full time.

Burns owns a 22-foot sailboat plans to sell it and a buy a 30-foot boat to get bigger boat experience.

“It’s my two-year goal to cross the Pacific Ocean.”

She plans to spend time in French Polynesia in the South Pacific Ocean before returning home and embarking on a career.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis