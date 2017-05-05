NVCA upgrades to Flood Watch in the area

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority has upgraded their flood outlook

Statement to a Flood Watch.

With the weather office also issuing a continuing rain warning with a forecast predicting an additional 30-50 mm of rain for parts of the areas for Friday through Saturday.

Southern parts of the NVCA watershed have already received approximately 30 mm of

rain since Thursday evening.

With water levels in rivers and streams are currently elevated as a result the rainfall earlier this week. The forecast rainfall on saturated ground will further increase water levels in area streams. Water may overflow banks and cause flooding in some areas.

Widespread flooding is not anticipated at this time, but low-lying areas may be impacted.

Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should be on alert.

Hazardous conditions may exist around all water bodies and the public,

especially children are advised to stay away from all shorelines and creeks.

The NVCA will continue to monitor this weather system it moves through the watershed and will issue additional messages as conditions warrant.

The flood watch will stay in effect until Monday.