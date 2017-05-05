Siskins celebrate their season

STAYNER - Stayner Siskins players, coaches, sponsors and family members gathered to reflect on a successful season at its awards banquet Friday night.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League team finished first in the Carruthers North division with a 39-3-0 season. That season included a 26-game winning streak between Nov. 10 and Jan. 29.

The team beat the Caledon Golden Hawks and the Midland Flyers in the playoffs but lost in the finals to Alliston Hornets who won the division championships.

The Hornets continued in pursuit of the Schmalz Cup provincial title but lost the semifinals to the Port Hope Panthers.

The Siskins players and coaching staff also gave a huge thank you to a long list of sponsors that keep the team on the ice every season. Sponsors include Walker Aggregates, NutraFarm and Jones Deslamers.

The team’s overage players, captain Kyle Lafreniere and defender Jackson Clarke were presented with framed jerseys in recognition of their careers with the hockey club. Lafreniere, who came up through Stayner Minor Hockey played for the Siskins for five years. Clarke, who came up from Creemore Minor Hockey, played for the Siskins for three years.

Lafreniere and Clarker were also presented with the Game Star awards.

Lafreniere and Lucas Jeffery were awarded the Most Valuable Player in the Playoffs Bryan Trott Memorial Award.

The Most Valuable Player award went to Ben Hughes who scored 102 points (46G, 56A) in 40 games of the regular season. Hughes also won the First Star award and the Rob Swanton Memorial Award for the player with the most points in the regular season.

The Most Valuable Defenseman went to Michael Holmes. The Most Defensive Player award was given to both Kevin Boyd and Ben Skuce.

The Rookie of the Year Ron Shortt Award was presented to Zack Trott.

Jordan Taylor was the recipient of the Fisher Memorial Award for the most gentlemanly player. He also won the Second Star award.

The Third Star award went to Nolan King.

The Most Improved Player award went to Jake Rowbotham.

And the Most Deserving Siskin Not Necessarily a Player was awarded to Dean McDonald.

Hockey players interested in playing for the Siskins should come to the May rookie camp being held at the Wasaga Stars Arena on May 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. and on May 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

A June rookie camp will be held at the same location June 24 from noon to 6 p.m. and June 25 1 to 5 p.m.

The main camp tryouts begin Aug. 12 and extend to Sept. 24.

For more information contact Richard Gauthier, general manager by email at goach11@hotmail.com or Dave Steele, head coach, at coachdsteele@hotmail.com or at 519-729-9656.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis