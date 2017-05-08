Alexander getting ready for his next fight

COLLINGWOOD — If life teaches us anything, it’s that we have to roll with the punches.

Jay Alexander, a 39-year-old Collingwood boxer, is heading into the ring May 19 to take on Sergio Acosta from Mexico in a show at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga.

An extreme sport is a passion, and for Alexander his interest started young.

“I’ve been kind of scrapping my whole life. When I was 21 I met a guy named Brian Mackie, he was two-time Canadian champion, I met him in Brampton, started training in his boxing club and ever since then I have been involved in boxing,” says Alexander before a class at CrossFit Indestri where he coaches boxing fitness.

“I’ve been coaching, training myself. I first turned pro with MMA when I was 30. Had four pro MMA fights and blew my knee out with an injury and switched back over to boxing and have been fighting ever since.”

Although Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has taken off, the Canadian Boxing scene is growing as well, particularly in Ontario where the MMA hasn’t been welcomed with open arms.

“Canadian boxing is actually growing rapidly. Last year United Promotions had maybe three shows, so they are putting three shows on this year, there are a couple of other promotion companies putting shows on so by the end of this year within the GTA there will probably be about eight shows on,” says Alexander. “There is nothing for MMA in Ontario right now, but boxing is growing.”

For anyone thinking that it’s just a matter of grabbing a pair of gloves and getting out there, they might be surprised.

“I love the physical, I love the mental game of it. The diet thing, the discipline. You know there is so much behind the scenes that people don’t know,” says Alexander.

“They think you just go into the ring and fight. But the hours of training, you coming home getting up the next day, working when you work full time like I do. I have my own business, I coach here, I’m here three nights a week and I have kids.”

“So you’re getting up for your training at 5:30, you’re going to work, then coming home, switching out your gym bag, go to spar, My training camp is in Mississauga so I’m there five days a week, an hour and 45 minute drive on top of training and working,” says Alexander.

And the promoter dictates the fight. For Alexander, normally a middleweight at 175 pounds, he had to get up to 192 pounds two weeks before the fight because a couple of fighters dropped out and they had to switch the card around.

He couldn’t do this without a supportive family.

“My family is super-supportive. My wife Kelly holds the reins, she arranges everything from being my nutrition coach, she arranges babysitters when she’s out, she does all my medical forms, she does everything,” says Alexander. “Everyone that is supporting me and sending me messages keeps me going. I’m 39; it’s not like I’m a young guy working my way up the ladder. I get messages from people saying they can’t believe that I’m 39, that’s inspiration to me. It’s the kind of stuff that keeps me going.”

Alexander still remembers his first fight with eventual Canadian champion Tim Cronin and though he didn’t get the decision, it was close and he says he learned a lot.

“Even though you lose, you come away winning. No one likes to lose. Unless you are getting knocked out, it’s up to the judges, depending on what the judges see. I know guys that have lost by three punches to pre-qualify for the Olympics. It’s that close at times but it seems so far away,” says Alexander. “You are your own franchise. It is one thing to be with a group of guys on the ice or the court, but when you are in the ring or the octagon its just you there, you get a different mentality because at the end of the day, when they say go, you have one guy in front of you.”

Now, he’s preparing for May 19. He is appreciative for the support that he is getting from the friends and family.

“I’m planning on fighting a couple of times this year. Next year I’ll go as long as my body will let me go and then I will shut it down,” says Alexander. “But I don’t have any aspirations of quitting any time soon.”

jmcveigh@postmedia.com