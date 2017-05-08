Flood outlook downgraded

Despite gusting winds and cooler temperatures the region has not received any significant rainfall and even a little sunshine. As a result the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) have downgraded their flood outlook to a warning.

Water levels in rivers and streams throughout the watershed remain elevated and localized flooding still exists in some areas. No additional flooding is anticipated at this time.

Flows in most watercourses are gradually declining; however, water levels will continue to be much higher than normal for several days.

Flows in the Lower Nottawasaga River downstream of Edenvale Conservation Area are starting to level off and will begin to decline in the next few days. Stream banks can be slippery and unstable, which combined with the cold, fast-flowing water can create hazardous conditions around area rivers and streams. People, especially young children are asked to stay away from shorelines

Since April 30, 80-110 mm of rain was received throughout the watershed. No significant rainfall is currently forecast for the rest of this week.