ORO-MEDONTE TWP. – A crystal ball revealing the potential for economic growth was unveiled at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport on Tuesday.

Forecasting 30 years into the future, almost a dozen airport owners and regional business partners gathered at a new hangar at the 7th Line airport north of Barrie to discuss a new consortium in air transportation.

“I’d like to announce that the 11 airports here today have created a new forum, the Southern Ontario Airport Network, to discuss the growth opportunities ahead of us and how we can better use the available capacity of our airports to support the growth of the region,” Howard Eng, president of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority, told the crowd of more than 100 people gathered for lunch in the hangar.

“The good news is that our group will benefit from the experience of other global cities, like London, New York and Paris, that have come to rely on a network of regional airports to successfully manage the growth,” Eng said.

Efficient movement of people and goods to the region is an important part of Canada’s broader supply chain, and Eng said the businesses and municipalities must play a role in enabling economic prosperity through their actions and investments.

The members of the newly announced Southern Ontario Airport Network include Toronto Pearson International Airport, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Hamilton John C. Munro International Airport, Kingston/Norman Rogers Airport, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, London International Airport, Oshawa Executive Airport, Niagara District Airport, Peterborough Airport, Region of Waterloo International Airport, and Windsor International Airport.

More than 88% of southern Ontario’s population lives in these metropolitan areas.

“As we look to the future of this growing region, we know each of our airports can play a greater role in supporting our local and regional economy,” Eng said.

However, he noted that each airport will continue to operate independently, making decisions based on local business drivers and community needs.

“Airport planning happens in decades,” he said. “We’re always planning today for what we need for this industry in about 20 or 30 years.”

During that timeframe, the gross domestic product is forecasted to double, reaching close to $1.1 trillion.

“Think about the airport as a microcosm of the city. If the city or the region is not growing, than the airport doesn’t need to expand. The reason all of us are expanding in this region is because the region is growing,” he said.

After Eng spoke, a panel was assembled on the stage in front of a helicopter and small plane to discuss the regional ramifications of a co-ordinated expansion.

“I’d like to congratulate Mr. Eng and the other 10 airports represented here, who tell me, as a business man, what the next 25 years is going to look like. It lets me plan my business,” said Jamie Massie, president and co-owner of Georgian International, based at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport.

“This lets me establish priorities that fit into what we’re doing here and that’s outstanding. The opportunity from a local perspective to be involved is tremendous,” Massie added.

However, he did point out that it will be important to create ground connections to ferry goods and people around southern Ontario.

“Like Mr. Eng said, it’s not that somebody goes to an airport to stay there, they go to an airport to go somewhere and we need to be able to connect,” he said.

A county-wide transit plan is already underway, announced Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall.

“We’re investing in transportation and infrastructure to better serve our residents and allow our growth,” he said.

“The county’s looking at transit going from one end of County of Simcoe to the other,” Marshall said. “So all of a sudden, you land here at this airport, we have that transit system that allows you to get from Orillia to Barrie that gets you to the GO train that gets you to downtown Toronto. So we’re making the right moves and are part of a wave that’s working together.”

The initial four-part strategy includes raising awareness locally, promoting the southern Ontario region to attract additional investments, undertaking an analysis of the airports’ economic impact on their communities and advocating for better ground transportation connectivity.

“We need to work with the community we’re in to try to identify how we as airports can support the growth of the community, but understanding it will take decades to realize our long-term vision of enabling a network approach to aviation with southern Ontario,” Eng said.

