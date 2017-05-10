Craftsmanship brings back nostalgia

Stefan Mortveit wasn’t the first kid to pull something apart, it’s just that he was one of the few that could put it back together.

Mortveit has been able to parlay his curiosity and mechanical acumen into a business.

The young entrepreneur runs Sterik’s Bikes, specializing in bringing classic bikes back to life.

“Ours is a one-of-a-kind service, which means we take classic, vintage bikes and turn them into your bike,” says Mortveit.

“So the whole system is based on the fact that most people have that old 10-speed that you’ve had since high school and is just imbedded with nostalgia and you can’t just throw it out. So we come in and we want to make a bike last a lifetime, so you can bring in that 10-speed bike and either retrofit with top-of-the-line components or simply, restore it.”

Mortveit works on a frame-up restoration including paint and sourcing parts from manufacturers around the world. One of the bikes Mortveit restored includes beech wood handlebars and tire rims made by Cerchio Ghisallo, an Italian craftsman whose family has been producing bike accessories for years.

Mortveit got into the business by developing his skills with a wrench when he was younger.

“I started my business in 2015 but really it started when I was a kid falling off my bike... That’s my mission; to get as far back as I possibly can,” says Mortveit.

Part of what drives his business is Mortveit’s own curiosity.

“My passion is a little bit deeper than the mechanic’s itself. My greatest joy — and it has been this way since I was a kid — was old things, whether it be a bike or something else, and taking it home and studying it, wondering what it is, where it came from,” says Mortveit. “I think of the things that it has seen in its day. Eventually it kind of gives itself a personality as you learn more about it. Furthermore, I like to think that I can give old pieces a higher purpose and I think that I can completely bring them back to life.”

Bicycles that he has taken to large custom shows suggest that he is on the right track and a little creativity brings positive response.

Although he works on all bikes, he does have his favourites.

“My favourite time period is 1890s to basically 1930. I think that anything manufactured in that time was our prime period on workmanship, that hand-original manufacture,” says Mortveit. “Everything post-war ’50s and ’60s is okay, but now we’re getting more toward that standard production and consumer retail idea.”

So what kind of customer is Mortveit is looking for? For starters, they have to appreciate what they have and searching for ways to preserve it.

“It’s like that classic car. It’s something that you’ve had for a long time and something that is worth passing down to your kids, something that, at the end of the day, you could see that bike and know something about that person,” says Mortveit.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com