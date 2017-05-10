Help out the Relay for Life tomorrow

This Thursday morning make a donation and pick up a baked treat at drive-throughs at both Jean Vanier Catholic High School and Collingwood Collegiate Institute from 7:30 am until 10 to help kick off their fundraising drives for the upcoming Relay for Life.

Jean Vanier will be hosting this year’s Relay for Life event on May 26. the event has always been a successful raising awareness and brings together the community for the sole purpose of fighting cancer.

Relay for Life is such a vital part of uniting those in the community that have been affected by cancer. Picking up a treat on the way to work or school is a great way to meet with the school’s relay committee as well possibly some of the supporters from CC Tatham and help promote what the day is about.