Hospital CEO resigns from CGMH

Guy Chartrand, president and CEO of Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH), has announced his resignation.

Chartrand, who has been at the hospital for the past three years, has accepted a position at Bruyere Continuing Care in Ottawa.

“The timing is never right. This is something that I didn’t look for because there is no reason ... because we are doing super-well as an organization,” said Chartrand. “It’s simply because of family, in a grand way. My two sons are in Ottawa and it was a chance to get the family together.”

“There is no reason for me to go,” Chartrand said again.

This was the third time opportunities had been offered to Chartrand. Because the offer came from Ottawa, he let his name stand in the selection process.

When asked if the relationship between Collingwood council and the hospital during the friction during the redevelopment planning for the hospital was a factor, Chartrand was assured it was not.

“Absolutely not. That’s part of business. I have been through it in the past, and it had exactly zero bearing at all,” he said. “This is simply about family. And as far as the timing, I can’t control that. It just happens.”

The board has named Norah Holder interim president and CEO.

Holder, was has been at CGMH since 2009, was the vice-president and chief nursing executive.

Chartrand will remain at CGMH until June 30. Holder’s appointment becomes effective July 1.

“Our succession plan is in place. Right now, we are happy with the succession plan as we have it,” said Thom Paterson, chair of the CGMH board. “I think the board is in a good spot. We know the senior team is well co-ordinated. Guy has done an excellent job. Even though it was a strong staff when Guy came in, we really have developed a team well placed.”

Chartrand’s resignation caught everyone, including Paterson, off guard.

“I was surprised. Guy told me to sit down before telling me, but I am surprised that it happened now, but I am not surprised that we couldn’t keep him for a long time,” said Paterson.

“I think that in the three years, he has done six years of work,” Paterson added. “So, we certainly don’t have complaints that the work was left undone. It is in good hands, and what Guy has done just simply from the operation of the hospital is rock solid.”

Paterson commended Chartrand for helping develop a positive culture at the hospital.

“It certainly is a lively place to work, and that will last for a long time,” said Paterson.

Paterson doesn’t see the resignation has having any effect on the hospital’s submissions to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for redeveloping CGMH.

“With redevelopment, we are roughly where we want to be,” said Paterson. “There was a bit of a bump this year, but the work has been done, the ministry has our product and we are moving forward on Stage 2. So, it’s never a good time for Guy to leave, but we are still in good shape.”

