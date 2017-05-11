Get tattooed for the lighthouse

COLLINGWOOD – Ever thought of getting some ink? Ever thought of helping to save a local landmark? If so, this fundraiser is for you.

In one of the more creative and permanent fundraising efforts, the Nottawasaga Lighthouse Preservation Society (NLPS) has partnered with three local tattoo studios for a one-day Tattoo Blitz to help raise money for the restoration of the lighthouse.

Idols and Anchors, the Collingwood Tattoo Company and Steel N Ink Collingwood are all opening their studios May 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering nautical-themed tattoos from a select set for $50.

Half of the proceeds will go to the NLPS.

The owners of the studios were a little surprised they were asked, but all seem more than willing to lend their talents and skills.

“Honestly, anything that helps. It’s a small town and that was the idea of the shop and why I named it Collingwood Tattoo Company. Any occasion that I can help, I don’t see why not to,” said Omri Amar, owner of Collingwood Tattoo Company.

Sean MacKay of Idols and Anchors agreed.

“Our kids can someday enjoy landmarks in the area like the lighthouse and I think that it is too cool a landmark to let it go to waste, so anything to be able to do to help the community has also been part of my goal with my shop,” said MacKay. “And to have all three shops to get involved is really cool because you don’t always get that kind of community among tattoo shops in a lot of other towns. A lot of other towns have a really negative thing with competition. I think that we are all a little more friendly, competition-wise.”

The lighthouse on Nottawasaga Island operated since the mid-19th century, before being decommissioned in 2003.

The structure was damaged by lightning in 2004 and, since then, damage to the outside stone has progressed, encouraged by the effects of ice and rain.

Some work has taken place over the years to sustain what’s left until funding could be secured to properly restore the building.

Last fall, the group was able to encase the lighthouse with a wrap, which it feels could buy it a few more years while the society raises the money for a full restoration.

The Tattoo Blitz is a one-day affair and strictly walk-ins – no reservations – and first come, first served.

