Barrie dominated the Collingwood Live & Original (L&O) Music Series last weekend.

Three Barrie bands were named to the top three spots, winning first, second and third in the singer-songwriter competition Sunday night at the specially created Townhall Theatre inside the town’s Eddie Bush Memorial Arena.

The Rip Nancies (first), Courtney Dubois (second) and Whisky River (third) competed in the top 10 last Saturday to advance to the finals Sunday night. The top 10, narrowed down from close to 100 submissions, featured seven bands from Barrie.

The Rip Nancies, an all-female rock foursome with members in their mid-30s, took the competition by singing two new songs.

It was the first competition the band had entered since it began six years ago.

“We didn’t expect to go through to the Sunday, (so) we were definitely surprised,” said keyboard player and vocalist Cara Spearin. “It was wonderful to be recognized and valued for what we’re doing. It’s really cool and really inspiring to keep (going).”

They plan to put their $3,000 in winnings toward recording costs to release four songs they have already recorded, and to finish their debut album.

“It was an incredible weekend of music. They made us feel like rock stars totally,” Spearin added. “You could tell they are in support of the artists and (want to) cultivate music.”

Barrie can catch The Rip Nancies at several upcoming gigs Friday, May 26 at the Barrie Waterfront Festival, May 27 at The Foxx Lounge and headlining the Barrie Pride Parade.

Courtney Dubois is a singer-songwriter and pianist who, in addition to her own music, is also a vocalist for the band Stonetrotter. She received $1,500 along with four middle-aged guys who call themselves Whisky River won $500.

All top 10 finalists had the opportunity to have a song professionally recorded.

It was the first time the L&O had moved outside of the Elvis Festival to its own date in the calendar year and to a new venue, a theatre created inside the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena especially for the Saturday night semifinals and Sunday’s finals.

Currently in its third year, the music series also encompassed the first alumni tour of venues Friday night.

Dean Collver, director of parks, recreation and culture for the town, which hosts the event, said the quality of submissions were much more professional this year and represented the greatest number of genres to date. They were drawn from across the province.

It also made the task of narrowing it down all the more difficult for the panel of 12.

A separate panel of judges determined the winner from the top six on Sunday night.

The music series also added workshops this year. The first was to help prepare artists for the recording studio and the second focused on songwriting. The songwriting competition is the cornerstone of the event.

“The point of this was to (increase) the interest in music and music culture in Collingwood and we’re really proud of how it’s going,” Collver said of the music series.

The event has grown largely by word of mouth, producing a winner the last year from Toronto – by way of Australia – and this year, a little closer to home.