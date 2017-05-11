OPP investigate assaults

WASAGA BEACH and COLLINGWOOD – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who may be responsible for two assaults in the area.

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report a woman was assaulted by a man while she was walking on the beach near 24th Street North on April 29 at approximately 9:15 a.m.

The woman said the man approached her and she resisted and managed to break away but not before she was assaulted.

She immediately called police, but after an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate the suspect.

The second assault happened on May 3 around 10:30 a.m. on the trail off Spruce Street. A female runner reported to the Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP that a man had been following her. She said she ran to a safe location and immediately contacted police.

OPP say the woman said when she noticed him, the man ran into a wooded area and then down a trail towards the Canadian Tire store.

Details of the two men are very similar and are as follows: the Wasaga Beach suspect is described as a man with olive-coloured skin, who was clean shaven, in his early 20s, approximately 5’5” and 160 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing baggy grey track pants, and multiple hoodie style sweaters

The Collingwood suspect is described as a male with tanned skin – of possible Latin descent - in his early 20s, approximately 5’5” tall. He was wearing jeans, a leather jacket with a hoodie-style sweater underneath and mirrored sunglasses

If you have any information, contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575, the Collingwood and Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others.