Second trustee resigns from public board

For the second time in two months, the Simcoe County District School Board with have to find a replacement for a trustee after Annie Chandler, trustee for Collingwood and Clearview, tendered her resignation.

No specific reason was given.

Chandler handed in her resignation effective May 6.

At a special meeting Wednesday evening, the board accepted Chandler’s resignation and voted to fill the position by appointment.

The same was done last month to replace Wasaga Beach-Penetanguishene-Tiny Trustee Pamela Hodgson, who resigned in February.

Last month, former trustee Robert North from Essa Township was appointed by the board after a presentation by 10 candidates.

“I have truly enjoyed my experience as an education trustee. I continue to be amazed by the innovative programs and supports in our schools. As I now take time with my family I plan to stay involved in an unofficial capacity and wish only the best for our teachers, administrators, students and their families,” Chandler wrote in an email. “In our public education system, I encourage parents and communities to continue to advocate for what you believe is in the best interest of our students. It has been a pleasure to work with my fellow trustees and the administration at the SCDSB and I wish everyone all the best moving forward.”

The board voted Wednesday to appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy created by the resignation, within 90 days after the office became vacant.

Information on submitting an application can be found by contacting the board office.

The board chose to fill the position by appointment as opposed to a byelection in the interests of saving money and time.