Soccer's TimBits meeting Wednesday

There is nothing better than getting you new uniform before the start of the new season.

Collingwood United Soccer is getting ready for the new season for their TimBits and house league programs with an information night for parents of young players in the TimBit division broken into three groupings on Wednesday in the Collingwood Public Library Community Rooms "B" and "C" 3rd Floor. Parents of players under 3 time meet at 6-7 pm, under 4 time 7-8 pm and under 6 time 8-9 pm.

Players uniforms will be distributed at the meeting.

House League Starts, Monday, May 22 with players being notified one week prior and informed of their team.

Timbits kick off their season May 27 at the Legion Fields.

And is it never too soon to sign up for camp. Registration is now online for the week of July 17t and the week of July 24.

All team photos will be taken according to scheduling in June.