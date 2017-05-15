Holiday traffic in Wasaga restricted

Wasaga Beach – There will be lane restrictions and parking changes in Wasaga Beach this weekend.

The Electric Elements Music Festival runs this weekend in the Playland Park Square, located at Beach Area 1.

This means that Spruce Street, from the private lot to the end of Pedestrian Main Street, will be down to one lane between 6 a.m. on Friday, May 19 and 8 a.m. on Monday, May 22.

Also, the Playland Parking Lot will be closed from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

As well, Beach Drive on-street parking, between Spruce Street and 1st Street, will be restricted to emergency vehicles only on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, 21.