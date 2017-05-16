Collingwood Farmers Market opens Saturday

The Collingwood Downtown Farmers’ Market returns this Saturday

As the spring season blooms, preparations have started for the Collingwood Downtown Farmers’ Market. Vendors are busy planting, growing, baking and crafting in anticipation of the May 20th kickoff to the 13th anniversary season. Your favourite vendors will be back… and many new ones will enhance the product selection available each week.

Continuing this year is the program of VQA wine sales at the local market. Returning vendor, Georgian Hills Vineyards will again have its products for sale ..and invite you to sample the offerings before you buy.

‘Farm to Table Live’ presents weekly chef demos. Watch the chef cook with ingredients purchased at the market and you can learn how to shop and eat locally using fresh foods. Sample a new dish every week and take home the recipe to try it out yourself.

New this year…‘Magic at the Market’…. a weekly children’s creative art centre presented by Magic of Children in the Arts. It is an interactive way to make the market a family event.

Come out to the municipal parking lot on the corner of Second and Pine Streets on May 20th from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the start to the market’s 13th anniversary year ….. know your farmer and know your food at the Collingwood Downtown Farmers’ Market!

The Collingwood Downtown Business Improvement Area are celebrating their 40th anniversary and is an organization of more than 600 businesses and property owners, which pay a special levy each year to assist in the beautification, maintenance, promotion and economic development of Collingwood’s downtown area.