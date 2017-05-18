Netflix offers free movies to holiday travellers

COLLINGWOOD - If the weather tanks this weekend Netflix has an idea for Ontario cottagers a chance to load up on a few titles to fill those quiet moments.

The internet video service is providing several temporary download zones that allow viewers to load up their mobile devices with fresh TV series and films.

Although the WiFi hot zones will be moved around during long weekends through the summer in Cottage Country it kicks off this weekend, Saturday and Sunday at the corner of Hurontario and Simcoe Street at the Farmers Market in Collingwood.

Gravenhurst on Canada Day weekend and Huntsville on Civic Long weekend are the two other stops. A constant on the Friday before the long weekends is the Bass Pro Shop in Vaughn

People will be on-site to guide users through the steps.

Not surprisingly more and more people are downloading entertainment on their mobile devices, particularly it seems, when they are in transit. Challenging mobile data plans keep some away from high demand sites.