People of all ages and great character were recognized during the Simcoe County District School Board’s annual Character Recognition Evening on Thursday.

Honourees of all ages were nominated by their peers and colleagues for their demonstration of one or more of the board’s character attributes: integrity, responsibility, cooperation, caring, respect, optimism, honesty, equality, courage and inclusiveness.

It was standing room only in the Roy Edwards Room at the board's Education Centre with friends and family.

"Our schools are filled with students, staff and volunteers who demonstrate amazing character on a daily basis," said superintendent of education Daryl Halliday.

"Our trustees support not only character development but so many other valuable initiatives that contribute to safe and inclusive schools," he added.

The event also included a musical performance by the W.R. Best Public School Ukelele Club as well as artwork and videos created by students with a focus on good character and what it takes to be a great Canadian.

