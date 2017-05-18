Thief uses cottages as home away from home

MEAFORD - On November 4, 2016 and on January 17, 2017, Grey County OPP investigated break-ins to cottages on Johnson Harbour Road in the Municipality of Meaford. There was evidence to suggest that the suspect had stayed in the seasonal cottages for an extended period of time. On May 14, after an ongoing investigation, the Grey County OPP Crime Unit, arrested a male in connection to two break-ins on Johnson Harbour Road.

32 year old Township of Georgian Bluffs man, was charged with break and enter dwelling - commit indictable offence (Mischief) and break and enter dwelling - commit indictable offence (theft under $5,000).