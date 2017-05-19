Children become the teachers

Parents were taken to school last week as the students at Connaught Public School hosted a Healthy Habits for Well-Being workshop.

The workshop showed the students' results from their study not only of eating properly and exercising, but the importance for proper sleep to help promote a healthy body and a healthy mind.

The curriculum the school has developed began with support from Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH).

“There was an opportunity for the hospital to apply for a wellness grant. They were successful and they gave us $3,000 in order to raise awareness of mental well-being,” said Tina Holroyd, vice-principal at Connaught. “So, at the school, we developed a committee and ... they determined that what they should do is get the kids engaged.”

Engaged meant learning what the seven habits of mental well-being are and teaching them to make it a preventative exercise, Holroyd said.

Since the beginning of the program, the students have been exploring healthy eating, the importance of sleep by studying their own sleep patterns, exercise, hydration and finding alternatives to soft drinks.

In a number of the activities, there is an element on mindfulness, whether it be gardening, building a rock garden, or yoga.

With the help of some corporate sponsors, like Loblaws, and demonstrations from Jennifer Parker of Collingwood’s Healthy Kids Challenge, students and parents got hands-on experience during the evening.

