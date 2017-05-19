Hospice Bike and Hike next weekend

Tighten up those wheels and stretch out your legs. It's almost time for the annual Hospice Georgian Triangle Hike or Bike.

The event will take place May 28, with two starting points – one in Collingwood and the other in Wasaga Beach.

Starting points for the day are at the Collingwood Curling Club and the Wasaga Beach RecPlex. Guided Hikes will take place on the Collingwood Trails and along the beach, as well as guided bike rides of either five or 20 kilometres.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We have targeted $80,000 to raise,” said Janet Fairbridge, development co-ordinator with Hospice Georgian Triangle. “The event is really about families and the community coming together to not only support those that we have supported over the years, but to come together to create an awareness of what we do and how we do it and to celebrate that. It is the community that has built this organization and it is the community that has built this house.”

It’s not just pedalling and walking. Hospice Georgian Triangle’s community partners, Sobeys and Boston Pizza, will provide lunch to all participants. For a minimum donation of $20 per person, participants can take part in all the fun, including live music, face painting, photo booth, balloon animals and perhaps some surprises.

“We’re really excited about it. We have a fabulous teaming putting it together in Wasaga Beach as well as in Collingwood. The gang has done an incredible job in Collingwood for the past few years,” said Fairbridge. “We have a new website for registration and donations, hopefully making it more streamlined for people to ... register.”

Andrea Rinaldo knows what a hospice means to a community. The Collingwood artist and organizer of the Collingwood Art Crawl, who spent a short time at Campbell House with her mother, Betty Rinaldo, in October 2015, said she is supporting the Hike or Bike for Hospice because “this community is so blessed to have Hospice Georgian Triangle and Campbell House.”

“It is so important for all of us. I want hospice to be there for me and my children when it’s needed,” Rinaldo said.

What surprised Rinaldo were the core beliefs she discovered.

“Perhaps the part I love the most is that it is not exclusive – it’s for everyone in this community. There is no cost to the patient or family, so anyone can have the opportunity to live out the rest of their life in this amazing place with their fantastic care,” said Rinaldo.

Check-in for the May 28 event starts at 9:30 a.m. at both locations. To sign up or to donate, visit hospicegeorgiantriangle.com.

