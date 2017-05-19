Police looking for who's trashing the park

COLLINGWOOD - Police are looking for the people tearing up the Collingwood Arboretum. Since April police has gone to the park after receiving calls of damage to the landscaping, liquor bottle and beer cans strewn about, garbage cans being tipped over and damage to posts, benches and electrical outlets.

you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.