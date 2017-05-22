Wasaga Beach comes alive
Wasaga Beach's Mosley Street at Beach Area One came alive Saturday as the first day of the official start of the May 24 weekend and summer. The Electric Elements music festival brought in a crowd of young people from as far away as Ireland. GISELE WINTON SARVIS/PHOTO
Wasaga Beach's Mosley Street at Beach Area One came alive Saturday as the first day of the official start of the May 24 weekend and summer.
The Electric Elements music festival brought in a crowd of young people from as far away as Ireland.