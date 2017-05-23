Anderson recognized for work with E3

COLLINGWOOD – Among all of the inconsistency in the world, there is a constant: volunteers and their work to keep communities running.

The province celebrated more than 50 volunteers recently, including five from Collingwood and 15 from Wasaga Beach.

One Collingwood resident who thinks he has been under the radar since he retired from his dental practice is Farel Anderson. Those behind the Volunteer Service Awards didn’t thinks so, and Anderson was recognized his work on the board of E3 Community Services.

For the past 25 years, Anderson has seen E3 grow from what he calls a “children’s playgroup” to an organization that boasts more than a dozen group homes and residences for people living with challenges.

“The E3 name, it came up about 15 years ago. It's community, and you know that that is very prevalent throughout Ontario. The name has just changed, but the services and support is the same throughout the region,” said Anderson. “We have about 14 group homes that we look after, that operate on expenditures of about $14 million – some of which comes from the provincial government, but the rest of the money we raise ourselves (has) been generated through social enterprise.”

As is the case with a number of groups, keeping the wheels moving is always a challenge, but Anderson has always felt the staff, board and CEO have taken gigantic steps forward.

“We have been doing an excellent job. When I first came to town, it was just sort of a children’s playgroup, and it has developed into a very tangible organization now,” said Anderson.

A new CEO will come on board at the end of May.

While pleased with the recognition, Anderson said he didn’t volunteer to be noticed. Working in the community is just something has done since moving to Collingwood.

“I have always been involved in the community over the years, from being on council 30 years ago, to being on the police services board getting the Order of Collingwood a few years ago because of things that I have been doing in the general area,” he said. “Apart from that, I have been going to Jamaica every year to give volunteer dental services in a clinic for the poor. The Jamaican government has recognized me for that, but I have always been part of the community and always enjoyed that aspect as well as my dental work.

Collingwood has been Anderson’s home almost since he came to Canada.

“I came from Jamaica 55 to 60 years ago. I came to Guelph and then I went to U of T, where I completed my dentistry degree, and then I came here to Collingwood after graduating. I practised for 45 years here,” said Anderson. “I’ve seen all the changes, but really enjoyed it, too. It is fun living here. It was always a nice area to live and a nice area to bring your family up. This is my home.”

Although the clients at E3 are enjoying successes over the years, there is still a lot of work to do, said Anderson.

“The initial challenge was to find homes for people who didn’t fall under any umbrella in terms of a support system. There were lots of people around who were living with their parents, who, because of age, couldn’t look after them anymore.”

Now there is the next step: employment.

“A lot of people thought that our clients couldn’t be employed, a lot of them would just stay home and watch TV, but now there is a company that is working to get these people employed, and that’s good because sometimes these people just need a little more sense of self and that would certainly help when they go out and work in different establishments,” said Anderson. “There is still a sort of stigma attached to having people with challenges in the workplace. Battling that is still our greatest challenge.”

