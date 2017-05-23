Defeat Depression walk on Saturday

COLLINGWOOD – No one really wants to talk about it, but depression or other mental health issues will continue to impact about 20% of Canadians.

The Consumer Survivor Project in Collingwood is hoping people are willing to talk about and take part in the Defeat Depression Walk May 27.

The Consumer Survivor Project is a peer membership group for people living with mental health issues or addictions and has been serving the area for more than 24 years.

The National Defeat Depression Campaign hopes to reduce stigma for people who are affected by depression and other mood disorders and to be a fundraiser for the local groups that are helping members of their community.

“The largest hurdle that a lot of people with mental health issues face is with family. You can face more criticism or ignorance from family members than they would from peers, and that’s why organizations like ours is so helpful,” said Julian Millman, an advocate with the Consumer Survivor Project. “It is sometimes easier if you are living with something for me to open up to you, make you more comfortable to be around.

Understanding and listening is so helpful. I find that family doesn’t end in blood. A lot of our greatest supports are allies.”

Depression is a common mental disorder characterized by sadness, loss of interest

or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy

and poor concentration. These problems can become chronic or recurrent, impairing a person’s ability to cope with daily life. At it’s most severe, depression can lead to suicide.

Probably most misunderstood is the fact mental illness doesn’t discriminate, and that includes depression. Depression in particular is a common illness affecting many individuals and families and strikes all socioeconomic, educational and cultural backgrounds.

“So many people live with depression and so many people deny it. I think that the number of people who identify as living with depression is lower than it really is,” said Millman. “A lot of people don’t seek help because of the stigma attached to it. In some cases, they hide it with alcohol or drugs.”

Millman is asking for the public to join the Defeat Depression Walk at Harbourview Park in Collingwood May 27. Registration begins at noon and the walk – one, five or 10 km – kicks off at 1 p.m.

Register on site or at defeatdepression.ca.

