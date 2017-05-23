Wasaga badminton couple keep eye on the birdie

WASAGA BEACH - The husband and wife duo of Michael and Donna Van Der Schilden are the male and female Athletes of the Year as part of the Wasaga’s Finest Citizens Awards.

Josh Pallas, recreation coordinator for the Town of Wasaga Beach nominated the pair after learning that they won the 2016 Ontario Masters Badminton Championships in mixed doubles in Kitchener.

“Mike and Donna Van Der Schilden have exemplified what it means to be life long athletes through their humble success and dedication to the sport of badminton,” Pallas said at the awards ceremony Saturday at the Wasaga RecPlex.

The Van Der Schildens said they were “floored” and “honoured” to have won the award.

Michael, 64, and Donna, 58, went on to win this year’s Ontario Masters Badminton Championships in mixed double 55+ division.

“In order for me to play with my wife I have to play down an age category so it’s tougher for me but she’s so good it makes a difference,” said Michael.

Also at the 2016 event, Michael won gold medals in the men’s doubles 55+ and 60+ events.

This year the couple won five medals; silver in the men’s 60+, gold in the men’s 65+, gold in the mixed doubles 50+ and silver in the mixed doubles 55+.

“We won our age group and we won the lower age group,” said Donna.

Michael also competes nationally and internationally. He won the 2013 World Master Games for men’s doubles badminton in Turin, Italy. He also won it in 2005, but what keeps him playing today is Donna.

“If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t play as much. She’s my inspiration and the love of my life.”

The couple moved to Wasaga Beach four years ago and inquired about playing badminton but discovered there wasn’t anywhere that played with feather shuttles which are used in competitions.

So they drive to Newmarket, Bradford and Markham to practice and further for competitions.

“We drive about 50,000 kilometers a year for badminton,” said Michael, who has been playing badminton for 41 years. Donna has been playing for 23 years.

Instead, a local contact suggested the couple try pickle ball and they played for the first at the Wasaga Sands Golf Course in 2013.

“We fell in love with it right away. It’s a fabulous sport,” said Michael.

In 2015, the couple swept the Simcoe District pickle ball championships. They won the mixed doubles, Donna won ladies doubles, and Michael won the men’s doubles.

For the regional competition, Michael won the men’s doubles and Donna and her partner won the silver.

The Van Der Schildens went on to win gold at the Ontario Senior Games Association for mixed doubles pickle ball in 2015 in Wasaga Beach and again in 2016 in Midland.

Badminton and pickle ball are sports that people can take up at any age, said Donna and there are lots of opportunities locally.

“What isn’t there to love about badminton?” said Michael. “It keeps me in shape. You meet so many people because of tournaments. It’s amazing.”

Michael met the love of his life, Donna, on a badminton court. “Literally right on the badminton court in Scarborough in April 1994.”

The couple have been together ever since.

“It’s not just badminton that keeps us together. We are each other’s best friends. We do everything together,” said Michael.

