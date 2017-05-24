Drunks, a fire and stray cattle fill OPP weekend

WASAGA BEACH - Quick action by Wasaga Beach firefighters saved the home of a senior on River Road West Saturday.

Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Michael McWilliam was driving along the road on his way to Fire Station 1 Saturday morning when a call came in about a structure fire at a residence.

“I had just gone by it. I turned around went back and pulled up and I could see visible flames through the patio door, so I jumped on the radio and confirmed we have a structure fire,” he said.

Also, when McWilliam initiated the second alarm call - that brings in off duty and volunteer firefighters - several firefighters were already at Station 1 doing maintenance work.

“It was a nice quick response. Two pumpers got there quickly and I was already on scene and had done the assessment. I pulled the line and got a couple guys and went right in and knocked it down pretty quickly and contained it to the kitchen.”

The owner called in the fire after he returned home from shopping with his son.

McWilliam said the cause of the fire is “odd” because his investigation confirmed the resident had not used the stove that morning.

“It appears to be an electrical start,” he said, adding that he will contact the manufacturer to have the stove tested.

Damage estimate is $50,000 and no one was injured.

Other than the structure fire, the weekend was “relatively calm,” he said.

The department responded to 26 calls between 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Monday with 15 of those related to the weekend.

The May 24 weekend went off with any serious crimes or calamities at Beach Area 1 unlike last year when there were two fatal stabbings.

“We did not see any major incidences,” said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Mark Kinney about the weekend.

Electric Elements electronic music festival attracted a large crowd of young people Saturday. Sunday’s rain keep numbers down during the day but when the rain stopped the crowd came back and and the show continued into Sunday night.

Kinney attributes the success of the weekend to the OPP’s strict is fair policy that encourages respect for the community.

“To make sure that businesses and individuals were safe, we did increase numbers so we could put in key components like foot patrol, bicycle patrol, a conscious concern movement with our marine unit,” and vehicle patrol, he said.

“We enhanced our numbers and exposure in higher traffic area in hopes of reducing individuals wanting to not respect the community that they are in,” he said.

Kinney also attributes the success of the weekend to community support, particularly that of the Town of Wasaga Beach that had staff working in and around the Electric Elements concert area.

“You can never discount the effect the weather has on a weekend,” he said, thinking that overall numbers were down due to cool temperatures and rain on Sunday.

Not to say that Huronia West OPP wasn’t busy. Along with investigating 12 thefts, six drug offences, 14 motor vehicle collisions, 86 liquor offences members of the Huronia West OPP still had time to help a farmer round up three stray cattle and safely remove them from Vespra Valley Road back to the security of their property.

Elusiv Entertainment that put on the concert paid for both paid-duty police officers inside the event and after the concert hours as well as paid duty Simcoe County paramedics, said McWilliam.

And St. John Ambulance volunteers were on site to administer first aid.

Stephen Trafford, of the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services said the overall call volume was down compared to 2016 “with no major incidents experienced.”

“Paramedics dedicated to the event were able to manage all calls for service at the venue without significantly impacting any community paramedic resources,” said the commander of the incident response unit.

It was good news after last year’s two fatal stabbings. Francesco Molinaro, 18, of Caledon was stabbed on the Saturday night near Pizza Pizza.

In a separate incident Erick Tello Arias, 23, also of Caledon, was stabbed early Monday morning near Skull Island Mini Golf.

Dillon Childs, 21 of Wasaga Beach has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Arias.

Three young men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Molinaro; Johnathan Landsberg, 18, of Whitby, Eric Talbot, 19, of Pickering and Austin D. Zambrano-Peterson, 18 of North York.

