Savings on power with an adjustment in thinking

Collus PowerStream recognizes Canadian Mist Distillery as an Energy Conservation Champion and presents them with a Retrofit incentive of $41,318 for the installation of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) on key pieces of equipment. Pictured L-R: Gary McIntyre, Chief Operating Engineer/Maintenance Manager, Canadian Mist; Trevor Van Eerde, Account Specialist, Alectra (formerly PowerStream); Cindy Shuttleworth, CFO, Collus PowerStream; Pat Sullivan, Manager, Accounting and Administration, Canadian Mist; Tim Hesselink, Manager, Billing & Regulatory, Collus PowerStream.

The company has participated in two retrofit projects in the last year, both involving the installation of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) on key pieces of equipment; the water pump and grain dryer. These projects reduce energy while increasing process control. Other non-energy benefits include reduced noise and maintenance from things such as “water hammer” when the large pump starts up.

The conversion to VFDs will reduce the company’s electricity consumption by 507,000 kilowatt-hours per year, the equivalent of removing 57 homes off the grid. Plus it will result in electricity savings for Canadian Mist Distillery of over $76,000 per year.