Two very different but unique buildings at the southwest corner of Ste. Marie and Simcoe streets evoke important parts of Collingwood’s past. Located in the heart of Collingwood’s Downtown Heritage Conservation District, the odd couple, both built of brick, are the home of what might well be Collingwood’s longest-running family business.

Dey’s body shop started business in the early 1870s and has been open continuously for 140 years. This surpasses Trotts’ Furniture by more than a decade.

In putting this article together, I was struck by the number of people who commented on Dey’s great and honest service.

The business was started by Robert Dey, a Scottish immigrant, who was born in Botriphnie, Scotland, and came to Collingwood in 1871. His first blacksmith shop was located at the end of St. Paul Street by the harbour and was described in the 1894 Collingwood business report as “one of the most useful and necessary institutions in any country.”

The early business operated as a marine blacksmith shop doing work in conjunction with the first dry dock and later working on some of Collingwood’s early steamers. The business relocated to its present location shortly after the death of Robert Dey in 1895, when the current red clay brick building at 94 Ste. Marie St. was built.

The Heritage District’s inventory of buildings describes the structures’ architectural features including “the period round-headed windows and parapet machicolation” and “… rubbed-brick, soldier voussoirs.” While used as a welding shop to this day, it has also served as a carriage works, blacksmith and horseshoeing workshop.

No doubt it was a busy spot, with the Palace Livery across the street (at the current site of the Collingwood Public Library) and two other livery stables within a block. Though the building has seen better times, much of its simple beauty remains making it a charming and important example of late-19th-century architecture.

The other building that makes up the corner property is a 1940s, one-storey, rug-brick, industrial building used as the auto body shop. The heritage inventory notes the interlocking, glazed, terracotta tiles at the top of the walls. Also noted is the unique convex corner borne out of its original planned function as a small gas station and auto showroom.

Now that the shipyard buildings are gone, the Dey’s buildings represent some of the last industrial heritage buildings left in town. Together, they are a proud testament to Collingwood’s industrial heritage.

This is the first in an occasional series on Collingwood’s built heritage by the Collingwood branch of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario.