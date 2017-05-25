Liberals hold open roundtable on Canada's future

COLLINGWOOD - The Simcoe-Grey Federal Liberal Association is inviting everyone interested in taking part in a Roundtable discussion concerning Mapping Canada’s Future Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Leisure Time Club in Collingwood.

The forum is intended to gather the thoughts from Simcoe Grey residents and convey them to the government so that may be considered in policy decision making. The thought behind the roundtable is that in ridings where the sitting member is not a member of the governing party that it may be difficult to have their concerns heard.

“On Canada’s 1150 birthday, we think it is fitting to put the people of Simcoe-Grey together to have an open and positive exchange of views on Canada’s future,” says Robert Glozier, chair of the local federal Liberal Association. “We want to hear from everyone on what it important to them, and what Canada should look like in 10 or even 50 years. Afterward we will pass those ideas on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government of Canada.”

The forum begins at 10 a.m. at the Leisure Time Club at 100 Minnesota St. in Collingwood.