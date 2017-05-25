The Price Is Right saw its long-standing Plinko record fall on Thursday.

But what made this game entertaining was an exuberant and energetic contestant named Ryan.

After securing all five Plinko chips, Ryan began the game by hitting $10,000.

"Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god," Ryan exclaimed in disbelief.

"Get another one. Do it again," host Drew Carey responded.

Ryan then hit $1,000 on his next chip before earning another $10,000.

The crowd started chanting his name, and Ryan joined them while letting go of his fourth chip, winning a measly $500.

On his final chip, Ryan began chanting "number five, number five, number five," before hitting the $10,000 slot for a third time for a total of $31,500.