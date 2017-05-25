Transportation among priorities: county

The aging population of Simcoe County wants affordable housing and increased accessibility to information and transportation in the region.

Those priorities were identified in an age-friendly needs assessment executive summary released by the county this month. The report presents conclusions based on feedback from public consultations and a survey filled out by more than 3,000 residents.

"We really have a lot of work to do yet," said Jane Sinclair, the county's general manager of health and emergency services. "This was just to identify what are the local priorities for our local adults."

According to the latest Statistics Canada census, those 65 and older in Simcoe County make up 18% of the population, compared to 16.7% in Ontario and 16.9% in Canada.

In Orillia, those ages 65 to 84 make up 7,405 of the population, with 1,380 being 85 and older.

One of the priorities - transportation - looks at not only increasing affordability of the service, but also the lack of connectivity between communities in the county.

"If someone in Orillia wants to get somewhere else in the county, and they can't drive, it's a barrier," she said.

So, the county, in collaboration with local municipalities, will work to provide connections across the region.

"For example, there is a bus route between Collingwood and Wasaga Beach, and we will be taking that on and building on it," Sinclair said.

Age-friendly needs identified in the report could be interconnected. For example, rent and home utility payments are among the highest monthly household expenses for many older adults living on reduced or fixed incomes, the report states. As a result, many people are forced to cut back on transportation, medical care, food and social activities.

To help with access to health care, two years ago, the county started its community para-medicine program, which sends paramedics to senior residents for better monitoring and health assessment.

As for increasing accessibility to information about services in the community, the report states, inability to afford a computer or Internet service could be a hindrance, even in this age of technology. Feedback suggests more computer literacy training sessions could help.

The county will release a complete needs assessment report this summer, followed by a "positive aging strategy" by the end of the year. The strategy will include plans to support regional and municipal governments and businesses in building and strengthening age-friendly communities, said Sinclair.

For more information or to read the executive summary, visit simcoe.ca/age-friendly.

