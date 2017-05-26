Naloxone is the antidote; it shouldn’t be considered the cure.

Simcoe County paramedic Steph Trafford wanted to get that message across at the Opioids Strategy Forum hosted by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, at the W.C. Little Royal Canadian Legion in Barrie on Thursday.

“It’s really important that Naloxone is used as a last-ditch effort to save a life,” Trafford said. “And we want to create a community and a network that we’re not relying on the antidote to solve the problem,”

The forum was held partly in response to last week’s release of the 9 Million Prescriptions report by Health Quality Ontario that shows an opioid crisis spread across the province during the last two years.

Opioid prescriptions are up by nearly 450,000 since 2013-14.

Barrie and area, including the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integrated Network (NSMLHIN), is seeing doctors scribble 84 ‘scripts per 100 people for opioids.

“They are absolutely alarming statistics and that’s why we’re here today,” said Dr. Lisa Simon, a keynote speaker at the event.

“The numbers show that the harms related to opioids are increasing in Simcoe and Muskoka, and in fact, they are above average for Ontario.

So we clearly have a concern in this region and we need to do more to address it.”

Simon said she was thrilled to see representation from the education sector, police, fire, emergency services, primary care, hospitals, mental health and addictions personnel collaborating on opioid crisis concepts and possible responses.

The Health Quality report found more than half of the opioid prescriptions written in Ontario during 2015-16, were handed out to women. But there were also 6.7 million opioid prescriptions written for men during that time.

In the North Simcoe Muskoka region, 29% of opiate prescriptions were for seniors 65 and over, and adults aged 19-to 44 years old took 28% of the drugs.

Drugs of choice were codeine at 25% but hydromorphone was prescribed on 22% of all prescriptions written both provincially and in our area, which is an increase of 29% over two years before.

Oxycodone has remained steady at 29% provincially and climbed slightly to 30% locally as the painkiller of choice.

Orillia family doctor, Dr. Becky Van Iersel, said she believes most of the opioid problem stems from well-intentioned and naïve physicians who were trying to free people from their pain.

“And over time, because of the way they’ve been trained and because of pharmaceutical influence and some frankly, flawed evidence in the 1980-90s, we rely on opioids in a way our predecessors and the subsequent generation don’t and won’t,” she said. “And we’ve since learned, not only doesn’t it work, it causes all kinds of harms and so our best intentions have led to a system we find ourselves into today.

Van Iersel said she has patients who are addicted to opioids.

“It’s higher than I would have thought and higher than what they think,” she said. “I think there are people who are in my practise who are dependent and potentially even addicted to opioids, who don’t even know they are.”

The next opioid forum will be held in June.

