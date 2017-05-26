Homeless needs support from community

Deb Smith knows what it is like to be scared.

Scared not knowing where she is going to sleep that night, scared she would never have a place she could call home.

Smith recounted her story of was it was like to leave an abusive relationship and not knowing where to turn. She told that story to a crowd of people who know too well the challenges – because their role is to try to make life a little easier.

Talking at the annual general meeting of the Housing Resource Centre, Smith was expressed praise and gratitude for the empathy shown by the staff on her first visit.

“I was in an abusive relationship and I went to My Friend’s House, and it was My Friend’s House that told me about these people. I was looking on the Internet for housing and there wasn’t much, so I made the call and got my first appointment,” said Smith. “When I first walked into the office, I felt at home. I didn’t feel that I was talking with someone of authority. It was like talking to a friend.”

The Housing Resource Centre provides assistance through funding, emergency housing and support services in the Georgian Triangle and Orillia areas.

Some people may not be aware that there is a housing issue, but the word crisis gets used and not without some merit.

Over the past year, the centre was contacted by 3,000 individuals in both areas. Of those, 976 were children, according to executive director Lucy Gower. Although the workers with the centre were able to finding housing for 190 people, more than 600 are experiencing homelessness, Gower said.

“It is interesting that the numbers in South Georgian Bay are going down, but the numbers in Orillia are going up, and I think that is an indicator of economic development,” said Michael Borsa. chair of the centre’s board. “The reality is that we do well as a tourist area, but the reality is also that we are always service-based for employment with those wage levels. And that doesn’t jive with the housing issues that we are facing here.”

The big challenge is the availability of housing, trying to find housing that is affordable, Borsa added.

To haddress the issue, the Housing Resource Centre has had to get creative with not only fundraising and grants, but with the programs it can offer to qualifying clients. One of those programs is called Rapid Rehousing.

Rapid Rehousing is something people can apply for, though it has a number of criteria, one being applicants have some kind of ability to pay in. If they meet the criteria, there is a subsidy that is added to their financial budget. It is a two-year plan: Over the first nine months, they get the subsidy; after the nine months, it is hoped the clients can begin saving to help carry them over.

“There is always the cynical part that says once you get your money, you drop out ... We had all kinds of applications, but of the 70 families who are at all different stages of the nine-month time frame, what we find is that they are not falling back,” said Borsa. “Just by getting not only the financial support but the moral support and just being able to give them directions. Basically, we are monitoring the people outside of that nine-month window and, so far, we have had no dropouts.”

Smith stands as a an example of the program’s intention.

“I can tell you that it is not easy, even when you are working, and I was working full time. The places that I was looking at – the cheapest that I could find was $1,300 and that was not including utilities,” said Smith. “So, having that rent subsidy was going to allow me to stay on my own. It was going to give me the dignity of still going to work and put money in the bank.”

Although there has been some work in affordable housing – like the subsidized units being constructed on Second Street in Collingwood and the recent suggestion at town council that Collingwood may look at expanding the second suite program – there is still an issue of denial.

“One major problem is that people in this region don’t believe there is a housing problem. They don’t see it. They don’t see youth couch surfing,” said Borsa. “When we look at it, we are impacting 3,000 individuals, and that has been a consistent number. I mean, let’s face it, the end goal is that (the Housing Resource Centre is) not even supposed to exist.”

Borsa feels the denial runs deeper than just the community, and he feels provincial and federal governments are not doing all they can to help eradicate the crisis. And supply isn’t keeping up with demand locally.

“The problem here in this region is, where is the supply?”

