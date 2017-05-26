Protect yourself from doorway scammers

COLLINGWOOD - The weather is getting warmer so it is time for the new season of door-to-door scammers.

Already this week a resident in Tiny Township reported a water heater salesman who was adamant that he was going to enter the home to continue his pitch.

The woman stood firm and sent him on his way and then called police.

The OPP would like to offer crime prevention tips to residents on door-to-door sales scams. The canvassers will, at times, use high pressure tactics and can be aggressive in nature, so much so that consumers may find themselves purchasing a product or signing up for a service which they do not need or want. Common door-to-door scams include solicitation for a charitable donation, investment opportunities or sale or maintenance of water heaters, furnaces or air conditioner units.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from falling prey to this scam:

•Never share any personal information or copies of any bills or financial statements

•Research before you invest. Don't sign anything and always read the fine print.

•Don't be pressured by a "Limited Time Offer"

•Ask to see their company identification, if they fail to provide it ask them to leave and if they don't leave contact your local police service. You don't have to let anyone in your home.

For more information and crime prevention tips please www.opp.ca or The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website. Another great resource is www.ontario.ca as well as www.consumerhandbook.ca which has information on the Consumer Protection Act.

For a list of registered charities in Canada please visit www.cra-arc.gc.ca .