Unanswered questions at power utility meeting

WASAGA BEACH – More than 700 people attended the public meeting regarding the future of Wasaga Distribution Inc. (WDI), the town-owned electric utility, at the Wasaga RecPlex Wednesday night.

The large crowd, many of them carrying small, red "No!" signs frequently held them up and heckled the panel of experts arranged by the Town of Wasaga Beach.

The three-hour meeting went overtime and both the audience and the moderator, Don May, were left with lots more unaddressed questions. May said 160 questions had been sent to the panel before the meeting.

The seven panellists, lawyer and moderator all volunteered their time to speak about the electricity business in Ontario and shed some light on whether Wasaga Beach should sell its utility.

Former councillors George Watson and Morley Bercovitch both said lawyer Mark Rodger had a vested interest in the sale of WDI and suggested he wasn’t volunteering his time Wednesday.

“One panel member is getting paid $25,000 for tonight, and that’s Mark Rodger,” said Bercovitch.

May said while Rodger has been retained by WDI for his services, the “retainer for services didn’t include tonight. Mark didn’t have to come.”

Rodger, of the Toronto firm Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, was among the presenters in October who recommended to council it sell the utility rather than either retain it or merge with another local distribution company (LDC).

Since then, more than 7,500 residents of Wasaga Beach have signed a petition against the sale. Not one of the questioners to the panel was pro-sale.

Rodger dispelled the rumour he would get a cut of the selling price.

“We don’t get a percentage of the deal. We get paid by the hour. There is no added benefit to the transaction other than the time we put in,” he responded.

Bercovitch disagreed with the argument put forward by Rodger in October and reiterated by panellist Gordon Kaiser, the former vice-chair of the Ontario Energy Board, Wednesday night – that a small utility wouldn’t have the resources to deal with the changes in technology and policy coming to the electricity business.

“The technology you are scaring us with doesn’t seem to be happening,” Bercovitch said.

Kaiser said there is “risk” to maintaining the utility. “It will be harder for smaller LDCs to respond to the change.”

Linda Benson said there is “no one better than Wasaga Beach” to handle the change.

Resident David Foster pointed out council had stated the information session was necessary so the public would have all the information, yet the WDI board of directors had made the unanimous decision Wasaga Beach should sell the utility back in October.

“Did the board make the recommendation based on all the information or did they withhold the information?” he asked.

Rodger answered, “The board said there is enough information to make this conclusion” – that the town should pursue a buyer through a competitive process to see what the market will yield.

He also said he thinks Hydro One is losing interest in small LDCs, that if Wasaga doesn’t move to sell soon, Hydro One may not be a bidder.

Hydro One has already purchased many small LDCs across the province that were in “bad shape” and has had to bring them up in terms of infrastructure, he said.

Mary Bird, of Wasaga Beach, said there is nothing wrong with WDI, so maintaining the utility is the best move.

“I’m a firm believer if something is not broke, don’t fit it. I don’t approve of council doing this,” she said.

Panellist and former Norfolk County mayor Dennis Travale told the audience his council, without any public input, decided unanimously to sell its electric utility for $95 million. The municipality invested the money, minus it debts, and now reaps the financial rewards of interest and dividends.

Resident Brenda Sequin said Wasaga Beach is not similar to Norfolk.

“I don’t want people to think that Wasaga Beach could get $95 million,” she said.

Former Wasaga Beach councillor Stan Wells said the town is not comparable to Norfolk because Norfolk had old electrical infrastructure and debt, while Wasaga Beach has relatively new infrastructure, makes $600,000 a year for the town and has “high growth potential.”

Travale responded, “For Norfolk, it was a win.”

Another questioner asked the panellists if, in all their experience, they had ever encountered a council where there was a petition of 7,500 signatures – more than a third of the population – against the sale.

Rodger answered, “We haven’t seen petitions. Typically, the response I’ve heard from council is most of the politicians said, ‘I was elected to lead and make hard decisions,’” after which the audience booed.

Panellist Tim Curtis, CEO of Niagara-on-the-Lake Hydro, which has maintained ownership of the small LDC, said his utility and WDI are finding ways to prevent rate increases.

“The bill you receive every month ... comes out of the same computer that produces our bill. We share the resource and it keeps our costs down.”

He added rates are going up with the price of inflation.

Curtis said selling could also work, citing the example of St. Catharines, which now owns less than 5% of its utility but benefits because its value has increased.

“Niagara made one decision and St. Catharines made another, and both are happy.”

Following the meeting, Mayor Brian Smith said, “I know that there has been considerable community interest in the future of Wasaga Distribution and I want to thank residents for investing so much of their time in this important matter.

“Please know that your council takes the future of Wasaga Distribution very seriously as well. Council is doing its due diligence so that it can make the best decision for our community.”

No decisions were made at the meeting, but council will make the decision on the fate of the utility at the July 25 council meeting at 7 p.m.

A special committee-of-the-whole meeting has been scheduled for July 18 at 7 p.m., with WDI being the sole topic. Council will hear comments from the public regarding the possible sale.

Also before that date, there will be a telephone survey of 200 households completed by an outside firm to garner feedback, and there will be an Internet survey.

People wanting to comment on the review of WDI can do so by emailing wasagahydroreview@wasagabeach.com.

