SPRINGWATER TWP. – A stolen Cambridge ambulance’s joyride ended abruptly near dawn, Sunday.

Waterloo Regional Police reported that an idling ambulance was stolen from the Cambridge Memorial Hospital at around midnight.

The male driver headed across Highway 401 – often with sirens and lights on – before heading north.

As he approached the Halton Region, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was notified as the ambulance entered its jurisdiction.

The Huronia West OPP caught sight of the wayward ambulance shortly after 6 a.m. as it travelled northbound on County Road 10 and later turned eastbound on Highway 26.

OPP officers laid a spike belt across the highway in the Rainbow Valley Road West area, which brought the joy ride to an abrupt halt.

The 29-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. He was held for a bail hearing.

