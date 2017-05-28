The names of the 22 victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, U.K. were read aloud by two Barrie teenagers at a vigil on Sunday.

Wearing T-shirts that read ‘Let peace begin with me’, Leala Day, 15 and her brother Noah, 13, read the names of the children and parents who were killed Monday when a terrorist blew up the entrance of a concert venue as the Ariana Grande performance was letting out.

“What those who seek to destroy may not understand, is our love for our fellow man grows stronger,” Pastor Kevin Mast of Barrie’s Hope City Church told the assembled crowd.

Mast spoke of the loss and fear after the horrific event that was felt as far away as the city of Barrie.

“Something has been taken from us; something very valuable,” he said. “We know undeniably the attack was not just on children but on humanity itself.”

Mast was one of a handful of people who spoke to the crowd of more than 100 who had gathered in the sunshine at the Circle at the Centre in front of city hall Sunday afternoon.

Amanda Rodgers sang a heartfelt rendition of Amazing Grace, and Barrie resident Angela Baker read a poem she’d written about the senseless loss of life.

“Let’s gather together, show strangers we care. That on the other side of the world, we are lifting them up in prayer,” Baker read.

A large banner with the words 'United We Stand with Manchester' was signed by many of the people who attended the event.

After the vigil, planned by Sharon Winchester and Barrie Coun. Rose Romita, Winchester said she’d been touched by the people who had thanked her for arranging the vigil.

Winchester said she had taken her daughter to Backstreet Boys concerts when she was younger, and remembers the excitement when leaving the venue.

“You know they’re coming out and they’re going to be so excited,” Winchester said, a tissue dabbing at her eyes. “There should have been so much joy and giggles and laughter.

“But the innocence of it all was just ripped from their lives.”

After the vigil, Helen and Andrew Conroy spoke of immigrating to Canada from Manchester 11 years ago.

“We’re 3,000 miles away and we’ve settled in here but our families are all over there,” said Andrew.

He said he has spoken to relatives who are still dumbfounded by the terrorist attack in their city.

“It’s like when Princess Diana died; it’s that kind of shock they’re feeling,” he said.

Another of the vigil attendees, Crystal Hunter, 28, lost her cousin Lisa Lee, 47, who was picking up her daughter at the concert the night of the bombing.

“This really touches home for us,” said Hunter, who said she was checking her Facebook page when she saw the news of the attack.

“It just really hit home. This is our family. We’re all connected to this,” she said.

The banner will remain at Barrie’s city hall in the Rotunda to gather more signatures for one week before it being sent to Manchester’s city hall, Romita said.

