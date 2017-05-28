OPP stop stolen ambulance on Hwy 26

CLEARVIEW TOWNSHIP - Early Sunday morning members of the Huronia West OPP received a report that an ambulance stolen from the Cambridge area may enter the Huronia West Detachment area.

At approximately 6:10 a.m. OPP observed the ambulance northbound on County Road #10 and then turning onto Highway 26, heading eastbound.

OPP officers deployed a controlled tire deflation device, commonly referred to as a spike belt in the area of Rainbow Valley Road West on Highway 26 and successfully, without incident stopped the stolen ambulance.

The driver, a 29-year old male of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Possession of Stole Property, "Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Police.

This accused is being held for bail hearing.