Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood and OPP Supt. Jim Smyth address the media during a press conference in Barrie Wednesday where they unveiled Simcoe County Case Files, a new initiative to reinvigorate cold-case investigations with the help of area residents as well as social media through Facebook. Visit fb.me/simcoecountycasefiles to learn more. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA