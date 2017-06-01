Cat room with a view

COLLINGWOOD – There are cat rooms and then there is the Cat Room, as the Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) presented the Cadillac of adoption rooms.

On May 12, the GTHS unveiled the newly renovated main cat room.

The tale of this incredible cat adoption room started several years ago when the room was originally designed to house rows and rows of cages that would hold adoptable GTHS cats.

When the board of directors started operating in the building, they had a very different dream for the room and decided to implement the policies and procedures that would allow the shelter to operate a communal cat room for all adoptable cats. Since that time, the cat adoption room has provided temporary sanctuary and shelter for more than 3,600 homeless, abused, forgotten, neglected cats.

By 2015, the main room was well loved and as such, desperately needed a face lift.

At that time, board member Jenn Watt stepped forward and offered to help. From her volunteer work and a generous donation from Shell Canada, Watt secured four park benches that are used in this room for visiting and socializing.

At that time the plans were more grand, but as often happens in a shelter environment, other projects took priority.

By the end of 2016 and an extraordinary volunteer Glen White enters the picture. When White found out about the vision for this cat room restoration project, he jumped at the opportunity to help out.

It is through White’s connection and work behind the scenes, the shelter can celebrate and re-open its modern cat adoption room.

GTHS was supported by Teri Band who donated the funds to build the cat wall; the Lowe Family, for allowing GTHS to have a state of the art introductory cat kennel, which has made a dramatic difference in allowing cats to enter into the main room, and Shell Canada for donating the park benches. Pet Valu Wasaga Beach and Meaford donated equipment exercise wheel for the cats. The Wasaga Beach Woodworkers Club built all of the cubbies, beds and Glen White co-ordinated this entire project and painted the entire cat room to give it a fresh look and feel. Agnora Glass donated the plaque to and gave hours of time and skill.

The GTHS is open daily noon to 4 p.m. at 549 Tenth Line in Collingwood.