Leitch happy to have started the conversation

It has been a long seven months for Simcoe-Grey MP Dr. Kellie Leitch.

Since launching her bid for leadership of the Conservative Party in October 2016 she has travelled from coast to coast bringing her vision of what she feels Canadians would like to see.

Despite ending up well out of the race, Leitch is happy with the way her campaign went and the direction the party will be taking with new leader Andrew Scheer.

“I actually feel very good,” Leitch said from her office in Ottawa. “I’m very proud of our campaign. We were a campaign that had some ideas that needed to be discussed by Canadians and now are being spoken about across the country. I’m very proud of that.”

Some of the ideas bristled some people while others applauded, although many seem to be stuck on just what are the Canadian values that Leitch talked about.

“Our team has had a pivotal role in shaping the direction of the dynamic of some of the key issues facing the nation. I don’t know what the public perception of the other campaigns is, but I can confidently say that we did that,” said Leitch. “We have set the dialogue for a number of key issues that prior to my candidacy people did not or were afraid to talk about.”

Leitch believes that most of the talking points that her campaign brought will have a lasting effect of how people think about being Canadian.

“We live in a free and open democracy and, as my father says, political correctness is killing our democracy and I want Canadians to know that because we live in a free and open democracy where freedom of speech is embraced, freedom of association is something we embrace in this nation, then people shouldn’t feel uncomfortable to raise issues that they have concerns about,” said Leitch. “There may be disagreement among the discussions, but again as Canadians we embrace tolerance and we don’t foist our ideas upon others and that they should live that and not feel like they are being bullied into not having a voice.”

Leitch doesn’t understand why commentators are having problems with Scheer’s age as leader of the party.

“That’s not a stretch for me, He’s a smart affable young man who has quite a bit of experience as a parliamentarian being elected over a decade ago and I’m looking forward to working with him and his team,” said Leitch. “He’s no younger or older than a lot of people who have taken these roles whether it be as leader of the parties or entities.

He has experience as a parliamentarian, and I don’t think that there is anyone better than himself to understand what families are going through every single day. He has many children himself and understands those challenges that the average, everyday family in this country goes through.”

A long-time member of the Conservative party, Leitch said that the message that Scheer is putting through in a very clear conservative, common sense message that she believes that Canadian will be prepared to hear during the next general election in 2019.

What she hopes that she won’t see is the representative balloting that the party endorsed for the leadership challenge.

“I don’t think that it is the best process but it is the process our party has chosen, but I’m respectful of our party membership and how they want to do things,” said Leitch. “But I think that there are other mechanisms that have been used in the past, there’s still one member one vote that lets the entire membership to participate, but I think to create the dynamic situation that is more reflective about what is happening at that moment for the campaigns. In this case obviously people write their ballots weeks before we actually heard the results.”

Fatigue for the membership was worrying having to select between as many candidates as the party had.

“With 13 candidates it was quite the process. I was talking to a lot of people on the phone and they were like but I don’t really know you all, just tell me the basics about yourself because I got exhausted trying to sift through all the candidates,” said Leitch. “The membership got pretty fatigued with that many candidates.”

Leitch admits that politics, particularly on a national scale is not for the faint of heart, though being one of two women (Lisa Raitt being the other) in the race wasn’t a deterrent for her or the membership even when introducing less that popular ideas.

“I think that there was an expectation that I should be tough and I was, but I don’t think that it was outside of my character,” said Leitch. “For myself, I am an orthopedic surgeon. I did grow up in northern Canada on a construction site, so being forthright succinct and direct is who I am, but I think that is what was need on these subjects. I think that if you were different attitudinally man or woman you wouldn’t be able to talk about these issues.”

But Leitch doesn’t see gender as being an advantage or disadvantage.

“I think that the country is moving towards having the opportunities for women being similar; I don’t think that we are 100% there, but I didn’t experience any of that,” said Leitch. “I hear from women and some men who are fathers who say that there are different universes. But I would say that they are different but they are not biased. There were different expectation of Lisa Raitt, and me some of which were huge advantages.”

For Leitch the journey towards the leadership wasn’t a wasted one.

“If this campaign allows people to reflect more on who we are and what we will become, if what we mean in the world as a people and what we should become in the future, that’s an amazing legacy,” said Leitch.

