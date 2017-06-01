The huge 55% off sign in the front window was the first clue; not even a Boxing Day Sale could be that good. Well, in this case it is a really good deal for shoppers but bad news for Collingwood.

The last independent bookstore in town is closing on June 6. After a 48-year run, Penny Skelton, the present owner of the Crow’s Nest, is shutting down the family enterprise.

She states that it is a “no regrets retirement.” The time had come that family matters were more important. Her 93-year-old Mom who started the business with her husband was needing much more care and it just seemed fitting to close the store on the same day that it opened in 1969.

There is also the underlying fact that the retail book market has changed.

Either electronic readers, ordering from the internet or a public that really doesn’t read as much anymore are all factors that have eroded the marketplace for local bookstores.

For the last three weeks there has been an ongoing sale that got better each week, with the 55% markdown at present.

On Tuesday there will be a blow-out with “Make me an Offer Day”. Everything and that includes books, giftware, art, and Inuit soapstone sculptures are on the block for final dispersal.