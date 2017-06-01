Reinharts brings out their new cider

CLEARVIEW TWP. - It’s back to the future for Reinhart Foods, which released its first batch of Reinhart’s Red Apple Light Cider to local LCBO stores over the May 24 weekend.

The cider, made from 100% Ontario applies is being brewed at the Stayner plant.

“It tastes like a crisp apple, said Scott Singer, vice president and general manager. “We are proud of how authentic the flavour of the cider is.”

The cider is being sold for $3.10 for a 473 mL can with 3.8% alcohol content.

“It’s our understanding that it’s the only light cider in Canada now,” said Singer.

Reinhart employees delivered several flats of cider to the Stayner LCBO before the long weekend.

“Sales were very good over the weekend,” said Bob Donaghy, customer service rep at the Stayner LCBO.

Cider distribution will expand to LCBOs across the province over the summer.

In 1910, Reinhart started as a family cidery on the same property on which the plant now sits.

The company changed ownership in the 1960s to the Singer family and focused on producing a variety of vinegars, including cider vinegar, as well as baking products such as coconut, dates and maraschino cherries.

“Apples have always been part of the business,” said Singer, who is part of the third generation of Singer ownership.

His family has been watching the resurgence of the cider market and had been “ruminating” over the possibility of creating a cider for several years.

Producing the Red Apple Cider at the Stayner plant has been a project involving two years of “focused” effort.

While fermentation has always been the core of the business, creating a cider put the businesses into new territory.

“It’s different than anything we’ve experienced before,” he said.

Singer said they had no blue print and none of their employees had any experience in making an alcoholic beverage.

“We’ve really been building it from scratch. It’s very different than making vinegar,” he said.

The company had to purchase equipment, learn how to make alcoholic cider and make sure it met the quality standards of their existing products.

They had assistance from Niagara College that has a program to support local manufacturing of new products. It involved a lot of trips to Niagara, Singer said.

Staff had to work diligently to get consistent quality in the liquid, he added.

Additional hours were offered to staff for the cidery built within the existing facility.

Employees were very supportive and pushed the Singers to get the product launched for the weekend, even driving cases to stores themselves.

“We are so fortunate to be in a community with such dedicated and hard working people.

Reinharts launched its new website reinhartcider.ca Monday.

Reinhart’s Red Apple Cider will taking part in the Taste of Toronto on June 15 to 18 at Garrison Common, The Big Feastival on Aug. 18 to 20 in Oro-Medonte Township and at the Toronto Cider Festival on Aug. 26 at the Sherbourne Commons by Cherry Beach.

