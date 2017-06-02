Collingwood Chamber award winners

Darcy MacLeod, center, of Brick House Home Inspection Services receives the Collignwood Chamber of Commerce's Services, Industry and Trades Award from Collingwood mayor Sandra Cooper and RBC manager and chamber board member Mary-Joe Million during the annual gala held Wednesday at the Bear Estates. Other winners were ; Business of the Year Award – AM Roofing Solutions Ltd.,Innovative Business Award – Funky Bunkies, Small Business of the Year Award – Earth to Kids Inc. – Chickpea Pasta,Customer Experience Award – The Crate Escape, New or Renovated Business Award – Mountain Fitness Gym, Accommodation and Tourism Award – Cranberry Golf Resort & Living Water Resort, Not For Profit Organization Award – Georgian Triangle Humane Society, Restaurant or Food & Beverage Business Award – Fish and Sips and Volunteer of the Year Award – Danielle York, Volunteer for Hospice Georgian Triangle