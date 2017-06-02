Making sure the library is for everyone

Before the Ontario with Disabilities Act was introduced in 2005, anyone living with challenges was pretty much left out in the cold when it came to accessibility.

Twelve years after the act was introduced things are changing and organizations such as the Collingwood Public Library are taking responsibility to make sure that the library is a safe and welcoming place.

Although regulations and beefed-up codes have made most public buildings at least open for some people with challenges, Jenn Murley, accessibility coordinator at the Collingwood Public Library, wants to go the extra step. She and two patrons and community volunteers, executed their own accessibility audit of the library, earlier this week.

Casey Morrison, who lives with cerebral palsy came in his hi-tech wheelchair. He was joined by Mary Weldon, who has significant visible impairment but is a regular at the library. They spent Monday afternoon, the first day of Accessibility Week, touring the library.

“Basically, what I wanted to get is people with disabilities in the community involved in determining how physically accessible the library is and pointing out things that I, a person with no disabilities, wouldn’t be able to identify,” said Murley. “We are also looking how physically accessible we are but also how accessible advertisements are for people with sight disabilities, we have different formats in books that people can read and trying to ensure that we are including everyone.”

This isn’t just lip service. Murley and library staff have been working for months assembling questions about the library that would be addressing as many possibilities as they could.

The challenge is to try to make the library as safe and accessible as possible and, when serving the public, try to find solutions to any number of obstacles.

Weldon found that from her perspective just the use of contrasting colours on appliances - such as the automatic door openers - would cut down on the confusion.

“The vast majority of visually impaired people can see colour and just about every visually disabled person can see contrast,” Weldon said looking at a large button for opening the door. “But with this button and being so close to glass I can’t see this easily.” The same thing she pointed out about a button just underneath a very busy notice board.

Weldon is also concerned that people are becoming to attached to technology and leaving some of the old skills behind.

“I did learn braille a little bit, but I didn’t learn it fully,” said Weldon “The technology that we have now is great but in the future if technology ever stops working we are in trouble.”

Weldon does admit that technology has made a different from when she was a girl.

“Now for me it's a different situation because I am physically impaired,” said Weldon. “I use my phone, it speaks to me and I speak to it so that’s a plus for technology, and for Casey as well. Technology has gone well for us but the general population has learned all about this but forgot the basic stuff.”

Sometimes, to get around with impairment, it just takes a little common sense, said Weldon.

“I went to the school for the blind in Brantford and I learned a lot down there, there were children who were deaf-blind as well as completely blind and we learned a lot but we also had to be creative,” said Weldon. “For example, I had a friend who wanted to do the Rubik’s Cube. She couldn’t see the colours well enough so I came up with the idea to put the colours in braille on the cube and she was able to do it. So its just little things like that. It makes it easier for everybody, nobody gets excluded being able to have the same things as everyone else. It’s just common sense.”

Murley took notes throughout the audit and will be receiving notes from Morrison later.

“By end of this I am going to put together a report based on what my volunteers say for management, so it will address what we are doing well and some things that we can work on,” said Murley. “I am sure as well that we are going to identify things that we can’t necessarily do address right away because of budgets. For 2018 I have created a multi-year accessibility plan; it’s part of the AODA that we have to have. So it is with this audit I am hoping to shape the goals and priorities of the library.”

The audit wasn’t a wasted exercise for either Morrison or Weldon.

“I’m glad that accessibility is a big thing nowadays, because back in my day it wasn’t,” said Weldon “In some cases there were no sidewalks so people in wheelchairs could go down the street. Now at least they are trying.”

