OPP officers outfitted with naloxone kits

ORILLIA – The Ontario Provincial Police announced Friday that all frontline members will be provided with naloxone as well specific training on how to handled suspected substances.

What Health Canada is calling as a crisis, the use and availability in the drug fentanyl is increasing and that the drug was present in 114 OPP seizures in 2016 from the mainly rural communities the OPP serves, demonstrating it is an emerging and ongoing concern in all parts of Ontario. Testing results for 2017 are not yet available but the number of seizures with fentanyl present appears to be similar to 2016 levels.

Each frontline officer is being issued a kit with two doses of naloxone nasal spray while on duty, while members of selected specialized units, such as Drug Enforcement Units and Community Street Crime Units, will each be issued a personal kit.

The use of personal protective equipment will be mandatory while conducting suspected drug searches, seizures and/or sampling to help ensure the safety of OPP officers. Frontline members will be required to wear protective equipment including a respiratory mask, safety glasses or goggles, nitrile gloves and long sleeve shirt or jacket.

The primary purpose of the naloxone is for use if an officer is exposed, however, if there is a life-threatening situation and emergency medical services are not immediately available, officers will be trained to use it on a member of the public.

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that can reverse an opioid overdose for approximately 20 minutes to one hour, depending on the strength of the opioid.