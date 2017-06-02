Paramedic push in Barrie area
County of Simcoe paramedics pushed a stretcher from Midland to Midhurst on Thursday in an effort to raise money and awareness for the Radio for Cardiology campaign. Above, several paramedics make the final push along Highway 26 before finishing at the county adminitration centre in Midhurst. The event was run in partnership with Larche Communications.
