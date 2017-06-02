Wasaga HHART goes out to Haiti

WASAGA BEACH - The Rotary Club of Wasaga Beach is making a huge difference to the lives of descendants of Haitian sugar cane laborers who live in Dominican Republic but hold no citizenship.

Rotary’s Haitian Humanity Assistance Relief Team #9 (HHART) recently returned from Dominican Republic after spending six days working on many community improvement projects.

Rotarian Steve Wallace, of Wasaga Beach, initiated the international project after finding out about these forgotten people and has worked each mission since 2010.

“Even 10 years ago Dominicans didn’t know they existed,” Wallace said about the approximately 200,000 people who continue to squat at the old laborers concrete buildings in a handful of shantytowns.

“They have no citizenship, no rights to health care, or land ownership,” he said.

The dilapidated concrete structures that house families have no electricity or running water, so no showers or washrooms.

The medical team on this mission delivered primary care door to door rather than setting up clinics as it had done previously.

“It’s more effective and it’s well received,” said Wallace.

Many people didn’t seek out care at the clinic because they are “stoic,” have a “high pain threshold” and have “no expectations of care.”

Fundraising done by HHART supports sending ill people to a private hospital for care, as these people cannot access public health care and cannot afford private care.

One man sat for five months with a broken femur waiting for the HHART team to arrive and get him fixed up at the private hospital.

“HHART saves lives,” said Wallace.

“The best interventions are in pediatrics,” he added.

A mother with an eight-month-old baby died and when the HHART team arrived the girl was 15 months old but so sick she couldn’t sit up. The baby was taken for care at a private hospital and is now two years old and strong.

But they can’t save everyone.

One man who had broken his hip and had a surgery at the public hospital languished back in the shantytown after the surgeon nicked his bowel that leaked waste into his abdomen. When HHART volunteers arrived, they sent the man to the private hospital but he died a day later.

Dental treatment is also provided on the missions. This past mission included two dentists and four assistants.

“At first it was just pulling teeth,” said Wallace because children are constantly sucking on sugar cane that satisfies hunger but rots their teeth.

“Now we are 50/50 extractions to restorative.”

Some of the funds raised went to purchase a new set of full dentures for $450, after workers saw that an old man’s set had deteriorated so badly, it was causing sores and infection in his mouth.

For the first time, Rotarian and photographer Bryan Davies went on the mission and made it his mission to photograph the families and provide them with 8” by 10” framed portraits through use of a donated printer.

“They have no legacy and very few possessions,” and many have no photographs of themselves, said Wallace.

The solar team installed 68 small solar panels on the roofs of homes with a single interior LED light and switch.

On this mission a women’s centre was established in a small building. With input from local women, volunteers added fans, a water cooler, better lighting, a TV and DVD player and donated sewing machines.

The centre is the only place for women in a shanty village with no privacy and it was developed by fulfilling the request of local women.

“When I go there, I stay in the village. I was shocked at the number of women who showed up,” said Wallace, adding that it was 45.

Volunteer Irene Walker shouted out “no hombres” when they opened the building.

It will be used to promote literacy and healthy living and therefore help the community, he added.

The first little free library was also set up in one village with about 40 Spanish language books in an effort to promote literacy. Children from the shantytowns are allowed to go to school at the age of 8.

The literacy team of two went door to door to assess the literacy of young adults.

“They wildly exceeded our expectations,” said Wallace.

Wallace said he was surprised because there are no recreational facilities, no playgrounds, no music and no book reading in the villages.

The HHART team also works on building projects each mission. This time they put new tin roofs on two concrete buildings that house 40 families.

They also paved the dirt road between the buildings in concrete including building curbs.

And they painted the town in bright hues of blue and yellow.

“It makes them feel better about their homes,” Wallace said.

When the volunteers started painted, the children of the village grabbed the rollers and then the adults came out to assist as well, he said.

Wallace said a political solution is in the works with a new government. The issue of determination of citizenship could be resolved for at least some of the people this November.

The next HHART mission will be in February or March of 2018. Anyone wishing to make a donation or looking for more information should go the website HHART.info or Facebook HHART.info. Davies’ Photographer as a Tool for Social Change blog can be accessed at bryandavies.com/blog.

