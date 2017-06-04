A man is dead following a shooting in Orillia Sunday morning.

Police were called to an address on Franklin Street, at the intersection of Raymond Avenue, just before 4 a.m. They found a male victim at the scene, who was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released, pending completion of a postmortem examination and notification of next of kin.

Police said in a news release they continue to look for the person(s) responsible. Police are considering the person(s) “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information or knows who may be responsible is urged to immediately contact the OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation into this death is continuing by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Det. Insp. Andy Raffay of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

More to follow...